2021 July 4th Celebration

Debra Noguera

Get your red, white, and blue on and join the fun at the annual Independence Day parade! We are so excited and know that you will be too.

The heart and soul of our parade are the Robson Ranch residents. Clubs, families, and individuals are encouraged to participate. We encourage you to enter floats, vintage cars, convertibles, hot rods, motorcycles, decorated golf carts, mopeds, bikes, wagons, or walk in the parade. Pets are also welcome to ride or walk (on a leash please). Veterans will have a special section of honor in the parade. So, start planning to participate in the parade or be one of the many enthusiastic spectators. We have great fun and many Robson Ranch activities throughout the day. Register now at www.robsonranchtx4thparade.com.

Please note: So that everyone may celebrate our independence together, as well as not interfere with Sunday church and religious activities, we will celebrate on July 3 this year.

Please feel free to contact the Robson Ranch Parade Committee chairpersons if you have any questions: Gary and Debra Noguera at [email protected] or [email protected] or Steve and Rose Depoe at [email protected] or [email protected]