After Schoolers 2021-22: Going Strong and Pushing On!

Patti Ewoldt

It has been a challenging year for everyone but especially for our teachers and students. The After Schoolers made sure they continued with their support, with a food drive to create a pantry for families in need, and messages of support for the teachers and staff during this crisis.

At last, school is opening and the After Schoolers are excited to begin the New Year with special surprises for the schools we support. The 2021 board and membership have already started projects to bring sunshine into the opening of school for the staff. We provide two Denton Schools with a variety of support such as gifts, gift cards, school supplies, celebration luncheons, and more. Our goal is to show admiration and appreciation for all that the teachers and staff do for the children.

The funding for these projects comes from the bi-annual Robson Community Garage Sale that has been postponed through the pandemic. This much anticipated event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 16. More information is forthcoming, so watch for bulletins and announcements on the Robson message board and HOA emails.

The After Schoolers will have their first meeting for the new year on Sept. 10 in the clubhouse, at 10:30 a.m. This group generally meets every month from September through June at 10:30 a.m. every second Friday, to continue their service of gratitude. We have a slight change of time in October with the meeting time set for 10 a.m. All men and women are welcome to join us, not to work in the school but to work doing projects to show our gratitude for educators.

“Anyone who works to help a child to learn is a hero to me.” – Mr. Fred Rogers