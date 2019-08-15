Afterschoolers invite you to join as they prepare for a great year

Nancy Burns

The Afterschoolers met at Judy Riffel-Karr’s home to put together gift bags for the teachers of our two adopted schools, Borman Elementary and LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex.

The spring Community Garage Sale was very successful and the club was able to give all the teachers and staff a monetary gift to help with their beginning of the year expenses for the 2019-2020 school year.

We, the Afterschoolers, invite you to our first meeting of the year on September 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the clubhouse. We meet in the clubhouse the second Friday of each month, September through June, at 10:30 a.m. Then we adjourn to the Grill for lunch and getting to know each other. Some of us are retired teachers and others would like to give back to the educators of today. We provide lunches, special treats, and monetary support. Our fundraisers are two garage sales a year, October and April.

Our members also go on wonderful “field trips” throughout the Metroplex. We hope to see you in September! Dues are $15 for the year. If you have any questions, please contact our president, Judy Riffel-Karr at 940-262-0160 or 817-675-1262.

Save the date for the fall Community Garage Sale sponsored by the Afterschoolers on October 12, 2019. Rain date will be October 19. Watch for more information in the HOA Announcements and the Message Board.