Are You Ready for Some Softball?

Judy Ondina

The daffodils and crocuses will be popping up from their winter hibernation soon, which is one of the first indicators that springtime is just around the corner. Also approaching is the spring season for Robson Ranch’s softball season. Seems like this season of COVID has forced us to keep our distance from others and stay inside but, shortly, we will have the sun shining and hear the much-needed words, “batter up.” There are several leagues including co-ed, senior’s (those 70 and older), and women’s, with registration beginning on Monday, Feb. 1, through March 5. Registration can be accessed via www.quickscores.com/robsonranch. Search Robson Ranch Quickscores and you’ll get all the necessary information.

If you recently played in the league at Robson, you just need to get the forms completed and pay your dues. If you’re new to Robson and have never played in the league: fill out the forms; pay your dues as indicated on the form; order your hat and shirts when you register. The registration form provides the Robson Ranch Softball Association (RRSA) PO Box in Justin (for mail ins) or you can drop off everything to Judy Ondina at 8705 Sarasota (RRSA box on front porch). New player evaluations will take place on March 6. Everyone plays, everyone has fun, and it’s just important to know your relative skills to get you placed to ensure the teams are balanced. The annual kick-off meeting will be held in the newly remodeled clubhouse (if remodel is completed) on March 4; registration available at the meeting.

Lastly, women’s softball will be resuming in the spring if there are enough interested ladies. If you want to join in the fun, contact Liz Malone at lamalone63@yahoo.com so that she can add your name to the list of lady softballers. This is helpful, as Liz would like to get an idea of how many ladies want to participate in the women’s league.

Those interested in the senior’s league (70 and older) can contact John Thompson with any questions at johnthompson047@gmail.com or 816-728-0969.

For general questions, please send an email to rrsoftball@outlook.com.

Dates of importance:

* Registration Feb. 1 through March 5 or at kick off meeting March 4

* Kick off meeting March 4

* New player evaluation March 6

* Team announcement March 16 for coed and March 17 for seniors

* Team practices begin March 22

* Season begins April 12