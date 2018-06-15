HOA presents Trivia Night on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 7:00–9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person; spectator tickets are $5 per person.

Don’t miss out on Trivia Night!

The game consists of teams of eight players, six rounds of three questions each with prizes awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place teams, a half-time and final question. Now is the time to grab your friends, put together a team or sign-up as a single player. we’ll help put a team together…don’t be shy; this is a fun evening.

There will be no tickets, for players or spectators, sold at the door. We have to set up for this event in advance and need to know how many will be attending.

Have dinner at the Wildhorse Clubhouse Grill prior to the game and come into the ballroom ready to play. There will be a cash bar for those that want a cocktail or beverage.

This Trivia Night will be sponsored by Jason Woelfel from S&J Argyle Pharmacy; don’t miss out on the fun and door prizes

The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and should end approximately at 9:30 p.m. You can purchase your tickets starting July 9 at the Activities Director’s desk Monday–Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The deadline will be Wednesday, August 1. Again, there will be no tickets sold at the door. If you have any questions, contact Activities Director Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002.