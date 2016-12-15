Baby Boomers cheer on Texas Toss final four

Dave Parker

On November 18 many of the Baby Boomers competed in the Final Four of the Texas Toss. Those not competing came out to cheer their favorite team in the competition. After the final game all of the Boomers on the teams came inside and joined in the bi-monthly get together. It was a cool and windy night so many of the beverages included something warm. The evening included many discussing the upcoming Baby Boomer annual progressive get together. This year a record number of Boomers are participating, and everyone is looking forward to a great time. Come on out and meet the younger crowd here at the Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays at the Grill starting around 6:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Paula Sales at paula.sales@me.com.