Carnival Around the World

Bernadette Fideli

Carnival, also known as Carnaval, Carnevale, Fat Tuesday, Shrove Tuesday, Pancake Day, Fastnacht, Fastelavn and Maslenitsa but better known as Mardi Gras, is celebrated many different ways around the globe. Cities famous for Mardi Gras celebrations include Rio de Janeiro; Venice, Italy; Georgetown, Cayman Islands; Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; Quebec City, Canada; Mazatlan and Sinaloa, Mexico. In all these exotic locations there is just one common theme: eating well and drinking. Against this multi-cultural and exotic background, Al and Vivian Wright hosted the Wine Stewards to experience the many flavors of the Mardi Gras season. Guests feasted on Vivian’s famous shrimp étouffeé, along with Cajun/Creole and Caribbean appetizers, as well as Italian and Mexican appetizers. Members sipped and tasted seven different wines that were appropriate for the season. Among the seven were these three standouts. Slightly chilled Beaujolais was the wine of choice for the étouffeé. Domaine Pignard Beaujolais from France has flavors of red fruits and hints of spice with fresh raspberries and cherries shining through. La Petite Perriere Rosé from the Loire Valley, France, is a dry rosé. A pale salmon shade, it has hints of marshmallow and aromas of strawberries and red currents. Sterling Vineyards Vintner’s Collection Syrah hails from the Central Coast of California. It features an enjoyable balance of lush, rich fruits and spices with small blends of cabernet sauvignon and merlot. What Mardi Gras would be complete without a hearty serving of King Cake? The Wine Stewards were not disappointed as they munched on the best King Cake in all of Denton County, followed by a healthy glass of Spanish Cava. Definitely, les bon temps (the good times) rolled that night.