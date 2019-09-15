Cimarron Sports Club Multipurpose Room Now Open

Dave Parker

After what seemed like an incredibly long wait, the new, state of the art multipurpose room opened in the Cimarron Sports Club. This new space, with specially designed floor, three huge flat screen TV’s, and a wonderful amount of space, will house fitness classes as well as other appropriate activities. A grand opening with class instructors and clubs filled the entry way and the hallway next to the multipurpose room. Robson Ranch residents were able to ask questions and sign up for an abundance of activities. Jeremy and the Wildhorse Grill staff furnished healthy snacks and water to all who attended.

Robson Ranch, known for its active lifestyles, will continue to provide expert instruction and promote good health to all residents! Come down to the Sports Club and join some of the exciting classes and activities offered in the new multipurpose room! You will see that the wait was well worth it!