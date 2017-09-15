Come Out And Meet The Boomers

Dave Parker

The Baby Boomers at Robson Ranch are not only active at getting together at the Grill for food, drink and fellowship but also on Monday nights at the outdoor pool during hot August nights.

Water volleyball is usually played in the pool with a beach ball in a fun and non-competitive manner. Well it is hard for Boomers to be non-competitive! Water volleyball is organized by Boomer Larry Nortunen. On Monday, August 14, the Water Winners took on the Baby Boomer Whisperers. There were some tight games, and everyone had a great time. Before each serve the person serving said the score and their name. That was a great way to learn everyone’s name. Boomer Jill Hupp brought some Gatorade for everyone to share.

On the Grill get togethers many new Boomers have joined in. Commander in Chief of the Boomers, Margaret O’Neill, introduced many new Boomers to the group during August including Tim and Susan Dotson, Tammi Brown, Dan and Liz Lipperman, Gene and Missy Lewis, Paul and Paula Myers, Louis and D’Ann Heringes, Joy and Bob Pashby, Barbara Tender-Tydings, Joe and Janelle Lindley, Dan and Susan Stage, Bob and Cherlyn Conway and Kurtis and Bonnie Mau.

Come on out and meet the Boomers here at the Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Grill starting around 5:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Margaret O’Neill at margaretj08@hotmail.com.