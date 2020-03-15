Paula DeMuria

Fellowship at the Ranch welcomes you to its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt. Gather all the kiddos, 12 and under, and bring them to the Robson Ranch Wildhorse Grill on Saturday, April 11 for an Easter Egg Hunt and Easter bag decorating. The bag decorating will start at 10:30 a.m., and the Easter egg hunt will start at 11:30 a.m. The event is free. Bags and decorating supplies will be provided. Each child will need a ticket, which will be given out at the clubhouse on March 30, April 1, 6, and 8 from 9-11 a.m. The Grill will be featuring a hotdog buffet for $8 starting at 11 a.m. This will be a fun time for kids and adults. For more information contact Paula DeMuria at pdemuria@gmail.com or 845-531-9780.

Fellowship at the Ranch is a non-denominational church, which meets each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. in our beautiful Robson Ranch Clubhouse. The worship is a contemporary, casual-clothes style of meeting. To learn more about the Fellowship at the Ranch church, visit our website at www.fellowshipattheranchchurch.com.