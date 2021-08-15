Fellowship At The Ranch Church Joins the Parade

Cynthia Drury

Pastor Ed and Edie Jones led the Fellowship At The Ranch Church group in the Robson Ranch July 3 Parade. Pastor and Mrs. Jones were riding in a classic 1994 red Mustang convertible. There was a total of 10 cars/golf carts decorated especially for the parade.

The Parade was the culmination of several months of planning. Members of the church met together to pack bags of candy and information about the church. There was a car/golf cart decorating pizza party, where church members gathered to give each vehicle a unique patriotic look. Between decorating the vehicles, they enjoyed a time of fellowship and pizzas from the Wildhorse Grill.

Along the parade route, bags of candy were given to those watching the parade. It was hard to say who had more fun, the parade participants or the crowd lining the sidewalks.

To learn more about Fellowship At The Ranch Church, please visit our website, www.FellowshipAtTheRanchChurch.com.

One of the friendliest churches right in your own backyard.