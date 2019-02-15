Field of Dreams

You’ll wanna be on the field where it happens…

Softball is upon us and this year in the spirit of safety and fun, we are expanding our league options. We have added two new divisions: women and seniors, in addition to our normal coed league.

You’ve probably already signed up, but if you haven’t, you still have time. Get an RRSA registration form by going online to www.Quickscores.com/RobsonRanch, pull down registration form from Downloads and submit; or call one of our board members; or pick up an RRSA registration form at the HOA Office at the clubhouse. Whatever you do, don’t miss out. You might be interested in the Seniors Division if born in 1949 or earlier; Women’s Division if you’re a woman or the Coed League if you’re a resident of Robson Ranch.

And if you’re a woman born in 1949, or earlier, play in all three. It’s the same registration fee for one or if you sign up for more than one league/division.

Robson softball is a community effort and whether you’re a player or a fan, there’s a way to take part in the fun. Our league depends on volunteer referees, announcers, scorekeepers and scoreboard operators. No prior experience as a softball umpire is necessary, we’ll train you. If you’d like to be an umpire call Mike Conley 940-262-3473.

If you want to get one of the best seats at the field join our scoring booth team as an announcer, scorekeeper or score board operator. Again, training will be provided. Tim Trotter, 469-682-3684, heads up this team.

The schedule this season is jam packed, so mark your calendars:

March 5: Kick-off Meeting – Updates, registration in person, schedule of events, etc.

March 6: Wednesday batting practices begin, 8:00 a.m.

March 9: Saturday Pick-up games begin, 8:30 AM; Women Practice begins, 10:30 a.m.

March 11: Registration ends

March 20/23: New player evaluations

March 26: Team Announcement Party – All members

April 6: Opening Day for Women Division

April 8: Opening Day for Senior Division and Coed League

April 14: Ladies vs. Grill Staff

April 27: Ladies and 65+ Team vs Sun City

May 19: Ladies vs. Grill Staff

June 2: Co-ed Team vs. Grill Staff

June 3-14: Playoffs

June 15: Sponsors Appreciation Day and Tournament Finals

You may not have been able to snag a ticket to the hit Broadway show Hamilton, but you can be “on the field where it happens,” Field of Dreams, Robson Ranch.