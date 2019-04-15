First Robson Ranch license-to-carry class

Russ Bafford

If you snoop around long enough here at Robson Ranch, it is likely you can find several more people who are interested in the same things you are. The process for obtaining a license to carry a handgun in Texas involves attending some mandatory classroom training which is required by Texas law. The content of the classroom training is defined by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and it must be presented by someone who is certified by DPS to be an LTC Instructor. In addition to the classroom portion, every person must demonstrate a minimum level of proficiency at safely handling a handgun and the ability to score at least 175 points out of a possible 250 points in shooting 50 rounds at a paper target at a gun range.

On March 1, 2019 a group of six hardy souls met at the home of Robson Ranch resident and LTC Instructor, Russ Bafford, to go through the classroom portion of the course. All of those who took the class were residents of Robson Ranch also. After that was successfully completed, the group went to do the live-fire portion of the course at the North Texas Shooters Association range. Everyone who took the class successfully passed the LTC course requirements. It was an enjoyable and informative experience for all who participated. Future LTC classes will be conducted at Robson Ranch as needed. Contact Russ Bafford for more information, accurateguntraining@gmail.com.