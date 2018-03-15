Garden Club news

Theresa L. Peoples

The March Garden Club meeting will be on Monday, March 19 in the Lone Star Room of the Clubhouse at 10:30 a.m.

Our program will be delivered by Liz Moyer from the Denton County Master Gardeners Association and the Native Plant Society of Texas. Having lived in North Texas over forty years, Liz sympathizes with our special gardening challenges. “Natives in the Suburbs!” will explain why natives are a great choice for our landscapes, what natives will perform best here and how to include natives in a way that will keep you and your neighbors happy!

We are still taking applications for membership. If you would like to join, please see Barbara Warren at the sign -in desk. Otherwise, our meetings are for members only.