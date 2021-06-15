Generosity Abounds Here at the Ranch

Joni Matthiessen

I recently had the privilege of witnessing an act of generosity that has been going on for years, but was not known to many. It never ceases to amaze me when I learn of a new way folks here at the Ranch are giving back to the community! Recently, Cal Mullins was working in the wood shop making a doll bed and he needed some interior cuts for the head and footboards he was working on. The cuts were made, and Cal proceeded to tell me that he and his lovely wife Mary, have worked together for years making cradles and homemade baby doll clothes. They purchase dolls and Cal makes the cradle the correct size to fit the doll. For each doll bed Cal makes, Mary then makes 12 different outfits to fit the current doll, plus the matching mattress pad, quilt, and pajamas the doll is currently wearing in the picture. I was so impressed with each of these outfits. Mary hand crafted a beautiful pink jeweled necklace and attached it to the dress, so the baby doll can go out and about in style! Now I ask you—what child wouldn’t absolutely love such a generous, precious gift? Anyway, over the years Cal and Mary have done eight different beds and Mary has made 96 outfits. This labor of love is donated to the Car Club here at the Ranch at Christmas time, and eventually given to a child in need. I can’t think of a better way to be a blessing to a child than with such an awesome labor of love!