Goumba/Goumbette annual dinner highlights

Dave Parker

The first annual Robson Ranch Goumba/Goumbette dinner was held on March 27 at Portofino’s in Krum, Texas. Grand Goumba Bob Tastle called the dinner to order and welcomed all the spouses for the first time to the monthly meeting. New and old business was tabled until the next regular noon meeting of the Goumbas. The minutes from the last meeting were approved and dinner was ordered. Plates of pasta and bottles of wine and Peroni beer covered the table. A number of other individuals were having dinner at Portofino’s including Linda and Scott Drinkwater from the Robson Ranch Sales office who joined in the fun. After an evening of fine Italian food, beverage and friendship the group adjourned until the next meeting.