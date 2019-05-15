Have a roaring good time at the annual Progressive Safari Dinner

Vicki Baker

We’re ready for summer! How about you? Well, then come join all the mouth-watering fun at the Potluck Club’s annual Progressive Safari Dinner set for Friday, June 14. Travel with your fellow potluck clubbers from house to house in a progressive safari-style evening. For $11 per person, enjoy a three-course meal including appetizers, entre with three sides, and desserts served at different homes. Cowboy Chicken is selected as this year’s caterer offering something delicious and new for Safari. It will be an evening of unlimited servings of fun and laughter where you’ll meet new people and reconnect with old friends.

Oops! Not a member? No worries. Now’s the time to join – all Robson Ranch residents are welcome. Annual dues are a minimal $5 per household. Just fill out a membership form and return along with your check to Bernadette Fideli (10516 Downing Drive). Membership forms can be found at the kiosk located outside the HOA office, on the HOA website or by contacting Bernadette Fideli at fideliw@grandecom.net.

For more details about the Progressive Safari Dinner or any other questions, contact Phyllis Ayers at phyayers@gmail.com.