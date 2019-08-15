HOA presents “The Best of the Best” on September 17

Robson Ranch HOA Presents UNT Concert The Best of the Best on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the Clubhouse Ballroom. Tickets are $10 per person.

UNT is bringing a new and exciting musical program to Robson Ranch this fall – the very best student performances from classical music, jazz, percussion and opera supported by an outstanding Yamaha grand piano imported to Robson Ranch just for this show. It is a show you don’t want to miss!

Half of the proceeds collected for tickets will be going towards the UNT Music Department.

A cash bar will be open in the lobby at 6:00 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased Monday–Friday 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Activities Director’s Desk starting August 19.