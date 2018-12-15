HOA presents Trivia Night, February 15, 2019

HOA presents Trivia Night on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 7:00–9:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person or spectator tickets are $5 per person.

Don’t miss the first Trivia Night of 2019!

The game consists of teams of eight players, six rounds of three questions each with prizes awarded to the first, second and third place teams, a half-time and final question. Now is the time to grab your friends, put together a team or sign-up as a single player, we’ll help put a team together; don’t be shy this is a fun evening.

There will be no tickets, players or spectators, sold at the door. We have to setup for this event in advance and need to know how many will be attending.

Have dinner at the Wildhorse Clubhouse Grill prior to the game and come into the Ballroom ready to play. There will be a cash bar for those that want a cocktail or beverage of your choice.

This Trivia Night will be sponsored by Dr. Chris Hughes from Concierge Medical; don’t miss out on the fun and prizes!

The game will start at 7:00 p.m. and should end approximately at 9:30 p.m. You can purchase your tickets starting January 7 at the Activities Director’s desk Monday–Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The deadline will be Wednesday, February 13. Again, there will be no tickets sold at the door. If you have any questions contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002.