HOA presents Vocal Trash concert March 22

HOA presents the Vocal Trash concert on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in the Clubhouse Auditorium. Tickets are $26 per person (includes sales tax).

They are back! Vocal Trash makes music in harmony with the environment by fusing world class singing, industrial styles, drumming, award winning break-dancing and comedy antics into a unique and uplifting experience. This group is not “STOMP” but is a high-octane stage show based in Texas and is guaranteed to entertain all of Robson Ranch. All but one member of Vocal Trash are from Texas and they have been entertaining worldwide with this unique act.

Vocal Trash has entertained Robson Ranch with their singing, dancing and music made with recycled items such as an Army jeep gas can and tool box as guitars, milk jug base, trash cans, lids, PCV pipe, pots and pans for drums and so much more! Bring your family and friends to this must-see show. It’s not only entertainment, it’s educational! You can also check out their website at www.vocaltrash.net.

You won’t want to miss this show!

You can purchase your tickets Monday–Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. at the Activities Director’s desk. Tickets will go on sale Monday, February 18. The deadline to get your tickets will be Wednesday, March 20. Contact Shelbi Berg at 940-246-1002 if you have any questions.