International Club News

Kathy Smart

On July 22, many members of the International Club gathered for their monthly get together, which was graciously hosted by Eileen Whittaker in her lovely golf course home.

It was an exceptionally fun and interesting evening with lots of delicious foods and decadent desserts provided by our members and hostess. Many of us had not seen one another for over a year and a half, so there was much news to catch up on and, of course, all were happy to get to know our three new members, and they to get to know a little bit about existing members.

It was a fun evening, in fact so much so, the usual photo session of the group was forgotten until it was too late to include all who attended in the picture. I apologize for that oversight.

The club’s next gathering will be Aug. 19. Come join us—we’d be happy to welcome new members. If you are interested in joining or want more information about the club, please contact Kathy Smart at 817-597-9039 or [email protected]