Itching to travel? Join Road Runners Travel Club

Vicki Baker

Scratch that travel itch with these Road Runners trips for 2016-2017.

July 27 – August 10: Best of Ireland and Scotland land tour

The best of Ireland and Scotland with a 15-day premium escorted land tour including the famous Edinburgh Military Tattoo event. Your journey begins in Dublin and concludes in Edinburgh. Visit Waterford and Cork, Blarney Castle and Killarney and Limerick, the land of song and legend. Plus much more! Price: $3,695 per person; single supplement $870.

August 13: Campus Theater West Side Story

West Side Story, a tale of love, fate and betrayal, has withstood the test of time. Road Runners offers a unique opportunity to experience this Tony Award winning Broadway show at a markedly reduced price. As a thank you to all its members, the club is subsidizing the theater’s full ticket price; your cost is only $13! Ticket sales start July 1 in the Clubhouse on Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-10:00 a.m. Meal and transportation on your own. Price: $13 per person.

September 21: Rangers Baseball Game

Play Ball! Don’t miss the excitement when the Texas Rangers take on the Anaheim Angels. Experience a night full of baseball, fun and food at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Enjoy the game and refreshments on the “All You Can Eat” porch. Transportation and food is included. Price: $75 per person

September 22-30: America’s Canyon Country

Experience this nine-day, three-state fully escorted tour of America’s legendary canyons celebrating our Nation’s rugged majesty. Visit Pipe Spring Monument, Grand Canyon, Lake Powell, Glen Canyon Dam, Monument Valley, Natural Bridges Monument, Capitol Reef Park, Bryce Canyon and more. Price: $2,479 per person, double occupancy

October 12-14: Texas Hill Country Wine and Dine

Live the life of leisure on this Hill Country Getaway. Satisfy your palate with a variety of wines at five of Texas Hill Country’s favorite wineries and dining at iconic eateries Salt Lick BBQ, Waring Texas Steakhouse, Pedernales Cellars and Hilltop Cafe. Two-step your way over to Luckenbach for “Picker’s Night” and explore Fredericksburg. Package includes transportation, hotel, wineries, tours and meals. Price: $533 per person, double occupancy.

October 18: Autumn in the Arboretum

With the welcome change of seasons comes one of the Dallas Arboretum’s most anticipated autumn events. The highlight of the fall festival is the nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village, which is created with more than 75,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. Fall into autumn with us as we journey through the rich and crisp colors of fall at the Arboretum. Transportation is included; lunch on your own at the DeGolyer House. Price: $45 per person.

For information on these exciting adventures and many more, visit our website at www.rrrrclub.com.