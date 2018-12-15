Jerry Geyman – 2018 inductee into the Texas Tennis Hall of Fame

Jerry D. Geyman (born 1941) has dedicated much of his life to the development of tennis in Texas. As a player, Geyman played in and won a number of both professional and amateur tennis events. In 1966, he became the first tennis professional at the newly built Garland Tennis Center in Garland, Texas. He built the center into one of the most successful and active municipal tennis centers in Texas. He produced more ranked tennis players than any teaching pro in Texas. He was named Head Tennis Coach for the Junior Davis Cup program in Texas and named one of the ten best teaching pros in the southwest by “D” magazine. From 1972 to 1976, Geyman served as the Program and Research Director for World Championship Tennis (WCT) in Dallas. During that time, he established twelve WCT tennis academies in the United States and Europe. He also coordinated twelve professional tournaments in international locations, including Sao Paulo, Brazil and Canada.

In addition to numerous other professional achievements, Geyman founded Planning and Management International in Dallas, where he secured Wilson Sporting Goods equipment to Mexico. He was the president until 1982, when he became president of Bentley Village Racquet Club, Inc. There he designed and built the Eastchase Sports Club and coordinated numerous pro-celebrity tournaments. He served as president until 1997, when he became president and owner of Sports Concepts of America. Here he has developed multi-sports facilities made primarily out of monolithic dome.

Geyman has 50 years of experience as a USPTA Tennis Professional and acclaimed teacher. From 1999-2004 he served as head tennis coach of Bishop Lynch High School. From there he became the head tennis coach of Eastfield College in Mesquite from 2000-2005. For two years he directed youth tennis programs at Texas Women’s University and was the head tennis coach at Liberty Christian School form 2005-2009.

Geyman was the recipient of the “Texas Proud” award from the USPTA for tennis development. He holds several memberships including the USPTA and the USPTA Texas Division, where he has held various offices.

Jerry and his wife, Marcia, have lived in Robson Ranch, Denton, Texas for 14 years. He is semi-retired, working for Robson Ranch Patrol but has been considering becoming involved in Robson Ranch tennis. He has always been a builder of programs and believes he could increase tennis enthusiasm at Robson Ranch.