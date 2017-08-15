Kiln Krafters news

Eileen Scheffler

On June 27 the Kiln Krafters club hosted Sara Cantlon and her friend, Barbara Postma, to come and teach new ceramics techniques. The Krafters learned to make faux turquoise and how to use decals on bisque products. Approximately 15 students participated in the class. In addition to the faux turquoise, Sara taught us a variety of techniques including glazes, brushes and using new tools. The students are excited about making more creations using these techniques.

Robson Ranch Kiln Krafters welcomes anyone who would like to join the club. No previous experience is needed, and you will be shown all you need to know to make your own creations.