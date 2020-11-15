KilnKrafters Are Pretty Krafty

Frances Hackley, Secretary

The KilnKrafters are welcoming new members! Do you have a yearning to be a little creative? Are you tired of hanging out with yourself? Are you tired of hanging out with your significant other? Do you want to make something from start to finish? Do you want to learn a new craft? Do you want to meet a really awesome group of people? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then come and see what the KilnKrafters Club is all about. They meet Tuesdays and Thursdays in the Arts Building, around 10 a.m. Dues for the coming year is only $10, a reduced COVID deal price. You will receive a welcome set of starter tools, ceramics area tour, and instruction on how to get started. One need not be artistically inclined, only willing to enjoy the process.

You too can have a great time, making useful, or adorable, or giftable items, all with your very own hands and imagination! Do come, check us out, and bring a friend. For information, contact club president Cindy at caparker22@gmail.com or Fran at franhackley@gmail.com. Come and join in all the fun! We may be just what you need to help pull you out of the COVID funk!