Kiwanis Club rolls a strike for charity

Vicki Baker

S-T-R-I-K-E roared throughout the bowling alley time and time again as Robson Ranchers turned out to support the Kiwanis Club’s Bowling Charity Benefit on Saturday, August 19, at Brunswick Zone in Denton. Fifty-nine bowlers lined the lanes in teams of four to face off and show off their good, or not so good, bowling skills and discovered a way to give back to the Denton community, all while having a lot of fun.

There was a steady din of gabbing among the competitors and the sharp break of bowling pins being mowed down by balls. Every few minutes at scattered tables throughout the alley bowlers would stand up and walk to their assigned lanes. They would pick up a bowling ball, roll a strike or pick up a spare. There would be a small smattering of polite applause or a loud “Yahoo” with enthusiastic whistles and claps.

Free buckets of popcorn and pitchers of soft drink fueled the bowlers. And to satisfy that sweet tooth plenty of homemade bake goods were for sale.

Regardless of the final scores everyone came out a winner. Proceeds from the event, including money collected from the 50/50 raffle and bake sale, benefitted Kiwanis Club supported charities in Denton. If servicing your community is right up your alley, come visit the Kiwanis Club Robson Ranch every first and third Friday at 8:30 a.m. in the Clubhouse. For information contact Jim Galbraith at jisugalbraith@aol.com.