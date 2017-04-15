“Ladies Night” in the wood shop

The Robson Ranch Women Woodworkers have been busy. As a part of the ongoing training program the woodworkers have started, JoAnn Bostwick has started a class for “Ladies Night” in the woodshop and is teaching some of the women woodworkers how to make a Bandsaw Box.

A recent trip to the lumberyard yielded some dirty, ugly boards that looked like they were headed for the scrap pile or the fire pit. However, hidden beneath the ugly was some stunning Red Cedar. With these boards in hand, Nancy Rogus, Sue Wells and Bobbie Splawn turned them into lovely jewelry boxes. It took a bandsaw, a jointer, a pattern, some glue and a whole lot of sanding. I think you’ll agree that the end product was well worth their efforts. Stop by the woodshop in the CATC building and join in the fun. You, too, can make something beautiful.