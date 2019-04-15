More Road Runners Travel Club trips

Gayle Coe

Spring is around the corner and our thoughts turn to great weather and great trips. The Road Runners Travel Club has great trips with you in mind!

Scarborough Fair in Waxahachie, TX, April 27, 2019

R/T motorcoach to this annual Texas event. Step back in time and enjoy artisans, nobles and knights in the Village of Scarborough. Food, entertainment, shopping and more. Includes R/T deluxe motorcoach and admission to Scarborough Fair. Premier Tours Global, 888-407-2772. Cost: $89/per person.

“Margarita Meltdown” – Dallas Farmer’s Market, May 26, 2019

The best margaritas in the DFW area will compete for the Best Margarita Award! You will taste, judge and vote for your favorite margarita! You will also listen to live music, eat great food and shop from local vendors. This will be a unique experience. Tell your friends! Premier Tours Global, 888-407-2772. Cost: $89/per person.

Casa Mañana Theatre – The Producers, June 4, 2019

The Casa Mañana Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue with Broadway national tours year-round. The theater’s directors, stars and cast are all from the New York stage and provide the highest quality theatre. The Mel Brooks’ production, The Producers, is now a Broadway classic cult favorite musical. Included is R/T deluxe motorcoach, orchestra level seats with the evening performance with dinner on own at Joe T. Garcia’s. This will be a great evening at the theater! Premier Tours Global, 888-407-2772. Cost: $130/per person.

Beautiful – the Carol King Musical, June 19, 2019

This award-winning performance, at the world renowned Winspear Opera House, tells the story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom and highlights the artist we all know and love. The evening includes R/T transportation in a deluxe motorcoach, orchestra level seats and Wolfgang Puck catering at the Winspear Opera House, which includes wine and beer. A beautiful evening in Dallas. Premier Tours Global, 888-407-2772. Cost: $189/per person.

Pacific NW and California, July 15–22, 2019

R/T Air included. Begin in Seattle, explore the waterfront and Pioneer Square, Olympia, Mt. St. Helens Visitor Center. Continue to Portland, the Columbia River Gorge, Willamette Valley, Newport and North Bend, Bandon State Natural Area, Redwood National Park, Eureka, San Francisco and more. Brandt Travel, 703-715-2910. $3199/per person.

Colorado Historic Trains, September 6-14, 2019

Five scenic rail excursions and three national parks. Travel along the Arkansas River Valley aboard the Leadville Colorado and Southern Railroad. Travel on the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge. Ride through the Rockies aboard the Cumbres and Toltec Scenic Railroad then ride the Royal Gorge Route Railroad across the famous Hanging Bridge. Brandt Travel, 703-715-2910. $2599/per person.

New York City Holiday, December 6–16, 2019

R/T air included with four nights in four-star mid-Manhattan hotel. Attend a Broadway show and see the Rockettes plus all the “must-see” sights and exceptional shows plus much more! Brandt Travel, 703-715-2910. $3199/per person.

Go to the Road Runners website, www.rrrrclub.com, for more information.