Music Club Calendar

The Karaoke and Concert Events for 2018 are sponsored by The Robson Ranch Music Club.

Mark your 2018 calendars with the following events:

St. Patrick’s Karaoke – March 16

Spring Concert – April 21 and 22

Karaoke and Dance parties – 6/8, 8/17, 10/26 (SCARYOKE)

The Fourth of July Patriotic Concert

Veterans Day Concert – November 10

Christmas at the Ranch 2018 – December 15 and 16

New Year’s Eve Dinner and Karaoke Party – December 31

We thank you, our friends and neighbors for your attendance and your support of the Music Club. We couldn’t manage all of these great events without you. The Music Club is a 501(c)3 charitable organization. We will greatly appreciate your adding us to your charitable donations consideration list for 2018. Please check out our website at www.rrmusicclub.com.