Patriot PAWS Featured at Women’s Club Luncheon

Sharon Foy

In the holiday month of Thanksgiving, we have a very special luncheon planned for you.

We are so excited to have representatives from the wonderful non-profit organization Patriot PAWS with us! The mission of Patriot PAWS is to train and provide service dogs of the highest quality at no cost to disabled American veterans and others with mobile disabilities and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in order to help restore their physical and emotional independence. Patriot PAWS intends to build partnerships with local, state, and national organizations to help develop and support this goal.

There will be an exciting demonstration with an actual dog in training. These highly intelligent, well-trained, and disciplined animals assist people who need help with daily tasks such as dressing, opening doors, drying off after a shower or bath, running errands, reaching items, etc. In short, providing the “paws” needed to live a productive and fulfilled life. Patriot PAWS’s national headquarters is in nearby Rockwall, Texas. You won’t want to miss this extraordinary, informative program detailing ways in which veterans and other disabled individuals are being helped back to normalcy every day!

Because of COVID-19 precautions, our luncheon will look a little different. Some things to remember:

* Wear your mask and practice social distancing

* Ballroom will open at 11 a.m.

* A special holiday plated lunch will be served as soon as possible after being seated

* Ladies will be seated six to eight to a table, depending on attendance

* Servers will begin setting the silverware, water glasses, and dessert at only occupied tables

* Ice tea will not be available. However, Jeremy is considering a way to provide a coffee station in the ballroom

* The wine cart will be located near the stage

* Because of the extra labor concerning a plated lunch and COVID-19 precautions, the price will be $19

* The business meeting and program will follow

You may put your check in the mailbox at Cimarron Sports Center, located inside the ladies’ lounge. The deadline is noon, Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The charity of the month is Denton Community Food Center. The service table will be located by the stage.

We are looking forward to having fellowship with our members again and sincerely hope to see you there!