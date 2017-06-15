Pen Pals at Robson Ranch

Ellen M. Gilgore

This year 42 adults from Robson Ranch volunteered to “pal” with 42 fourth graders from Argyle Intermediate School. Each week the pen pal club met during their lunchtime and wrote letters to their “pals” at Robson Ranch. This was a continuation of the same project from last year when these children were learning cursive writing along with the parts of a friendly letter. It is a voluntary club for the children with the culminating activity of a picnic lunch with their Robson Ranch “pal.” This was held at the new ramada pavilion. Upon completing their lunch the children could play pickleball, “Texas Toss” or any variety of table games. Everyone had a wonderful time together with some continuing to write over the summer. It is our hope to once again have this club in the fifth grade next year.