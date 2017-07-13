Potluck Club Round Robin – Safari dinner

Bren McKenzie

Approximately 54 members participated in the RR Potluck Club’s annual Safari Dinner. The event began with appetizers at the homes of Denny and Nancy Anderson, Scott and Vicki Baker and CT Robertson and Bren McKenzie. The members then traveled to the main course hosted by Harold and Susan Codianne, Norm and Bee Bender, Doc and Bev Clegg, Bill and Bernadette Fideli, Dean and Donna French and Brett and Rita Paxton. The evening culminated with dessert at the homes of Dave and Phyllis Ayers, Mike and Lori Slocum and Dan and Nancy Zipes.

The main course of barbeque brisket, chicken and all the sides was catered by the RR Wildhorse Grill. Our thanks to Chief Aubrey and his staff for this superbly prepared meal.

The annual progressive dinner provides the perfect opportunity for members to visit with friends and for new Robson Ranchers to meet other Potluck Club members.

Why don’t you join us for dinner? See the Potluck Club information on the Robson HOA website under activities/clubs/Potluck Club.