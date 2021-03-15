Ready, Set, Go! Kiwanis CAP Walkathon April 10

Kathy Perry

Help support the Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch’s Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Walkathon. All donations go to support the Community Partners of Denton County, which serve the Rainbow Rooms of Denton, Carrollton, and Lewisville.

The CAP Walkathon will take place from 8 a.m. to noon, starting at the Creative Arts and Technology Center building to Goodland Dr. and return (times two). $20 for a two-mile walk.

The Rainbow Rooms are emergency storerooms to supply children ranging in age from 0 to 18 years with essential items such as car seats, pack-n-plays, diapers, formula, new clothes, blankets, toys, books, hygiene items, school supplies, and more. The children given these items are going into foster care. Children are removed from their homes for reasons of abuse or neglect and often with only the clothes they are wearing. CPS workers may access the Rainbow Rooms 24/7.

The Rainbow Rooms are supported through grants, donations, and kind givers, like a wonderful lady here at Robson Ranch that saw the Kiwanis announcement on the HOA Bulletin and decided to make a very generous donation toward the project. Kiwanis sends her many thanks for all the children she will be helping. So how about you? Can you help us cross the finish line by donating $20 for a Kiwanis member to walk two miles in response to your support?

Contact Pat Hamblin 361-549-8476, Chris Mershon 817-271-5380, or any Kiwanis member for more information or to make a donation.