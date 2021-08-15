Road News Around Robson Ranch

Dianne Edmondson, Pct. 4 County Commissioner

As you know, there are a lot of road work projects in the areas surrounding Robson Ranch. Most of these roadways are either state or federal highways, which do not fall under the jurisdiction of the County Commissioner. However, Denton County does partner with other cities/towns and TxDot to deal with our area’s many transportation projects. I’d like to briefly update you on some transportation projects so you will know what’s happening as you make your way to and from the Ranch.

Crawford Road Nearly Done

The reconstruction of Crawford Road, our main artery east to Hwy. 377, is almost finished and we expect completion ahead of the original October date. We will be having a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for Crawford Road probably in September, and you are all invited to attend! I will post details on the HOA Board when available.

Vintage Blvd. Traffic Lights

More good news about an alternate route that many of us use to get to Denton—Vintage Blvd. to Hwy. 377. That construction project should be complete in late August, according to the City of Denton, and Denton County is a partner in its construction costs. The even “good-er” news is that a new traffic signal will be activated soon after the road work completion. You may have noticed that traffic lights are up on 377 but not yet functioning. Once the roadway paving is complete, those lights will be activated.

There are many other road projects in our area, and I will be covering quite a few of them in September, as I join Rhett Hubbard on the last Wednesday in September via Zoom. Be sure to tune in or catch the recorded version later. We will have lots of information about Hwys. 114, 35-E and 35-W, as well as other nearby road projects.

Another Driver’s License Site

Many of you have used the Department of Public Services office in the Southwest Courthouse where I have an office, for driver’s license renewals, etc. But now there is another location you may use, a brand-new facility at 4020 E. McKinney Street in Denton. This new location is expected to help address the backlog and shorten the sometimes months-long wait times for driver’s licenses. Sixteen additional employees are helping serve residents at the facility’s 12 customer service workstations, up from five stations at the previous location. Self-service kiosks, a larger lobby with 50 chairs and more testing and training areas also occupy the new space.

Our thanks to our State Representative Lynn Stucky who shepherded this project through the 86th legislature and helped secure the $8 million needed to make it happen.

If you would like to receive her e-newsletter, please contact Commissioner Edmondson at [email protected] You may phone her at 972-434-3960 or visit her office in the Southwest Courthouse at 6200 Canyon Falls Drive in Suite 900.