Road Runners visit Fort Worth Zoo

Dave Parker

What do you get when you combine visiting the fifth best zoo in the country and add in all you can eat, drink and music? You get the Fort Worth Zoo’s eighth annual Beastro. The event supports the zoo’s local and international wildlife conservation and education efforts. When we arrived the bus dropped us conveniently off at the VIP entrance. The Beastro featured more than 40 of the finest area restaurants serving up gourmet appetizers, entrees and desserts. Most of the participants from Robson found that after visiting more than 20 of these restaurants, (mixed in around the zoo exhibits), they set a personal best in the amount that a human could possibly eat. There were also bars scattered around the zoo providing soda, water and adult beverages, all included with admission. Two music venues provided some top entertainment for both the audience and the animals listening in the zoo. And I never mentioned the weather. It was a perfect night to stroll around the zoo! We even got to see all the new babies born in the zoo including the baby gorilla riding on his mother’s back. If you have never been to the Fort Worth Zoo you should visit this jewel in our metroplex. Consider joining some of your neighbors on a future Road Runner event. Go to RRRRclub.com

