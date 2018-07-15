Robson Ranch Baby Boomers overflow the Grill

Dave Parker

On a hot first Friday in June, the Baby Boomers at Robson Ranch overflowed the Grill. It may have been a quest for air conditioning or just the desire to socialize over food and a cool drink. The bar side of the Grill however was having air conditioning problems but the group was able to power through the evening. Commander in Chief, Margaret O’Neill, was traveling for this meeting so Susan Hebert took the wheel. New boomers joining in were Linda Pakuliniewicz, Ed and Lisa McGlaston, Charlene Baker, Debbie Beauchamp and Bob and Dee Kamerman. Come on out and meet the Boomers here at the Ranch. No dues, no sign up, no speakers, just grab a beverage or a meal and meet some new friends! The Boomers meet on the first and third Fridays of each month at the Grill starting around 5:00 p.m. Any questions can be directed to Margaret O’Neill at margaretj08@hotmail.com.