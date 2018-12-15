Robson Ranch explodes with holiday cheer

Nancy Toppan

Many neighborhood residents in Robson Ranch are banning together, decorating the streets with holiday cheer.

Did you know that residents who display seasonal decorations as a group, have been found to feel more attached to their neighborhood and more involved with their neighbors? They are also, perceived as friendlier and more socially cohesive by strangers.

East Crestview neighbors decorated mailboxes bringing Yuletide cheer.

Blackwood Drive shines during the holidays

Holiday spirit shines on Blackwood Drive located just off the Orangewood gate entrance.

Every home on this street displays a golden Christmas tree adorned with lights that sparkle each night. The neighbors on Blackwood invite you to drive down our street during the holiday season to see our beautiful trees in “The Woods” area of Robson Ranch!

Stonewood Drive becomes Peppermint Lane

It wasn’t even Thanksgiving and all over the block, not a decoration was showing, not even a sock! When what to our wondering eyes should appear but a sleigh full of fluffy bows and candy canes and Christmas Queen Cindy Warner, too!

Cindy doesn’t mind that she gets teased a bit about being a bit over-the-top at Christmas time. “I just love it!” she replies. So back in the spring, she got the all the ladies on Stonewood Drive together to discuss having a whole block of candy canes and bows in our front yards at Christmas time.

First, everyone was going to have just one candy cane, but then it was decided two crossed canes would be even better! And, on top of that, we would have personalized signs on the canes (made by David Bassham at the wood shop) wishing Merry Christmas from each family! And we would rename the street Peppermint Lane!

In addition, she offered to make big bows for our garage carriage lights and our mailboxes! She took care of all the details, including a “Sip and Paint” luncheon for us to paint our personalized signs. On the Monday before Thanksgiving, she started decorating the street with some help from residents. It looks amazing!

Thank you, Cindy, for making this decorating season on Stonewood Drive very special and something we can carry on into the future!