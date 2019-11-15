Robson Ranch Holiday Gala set for December 7

Shelbi Berg

The Robson Ranch Holiday Gala will be on Dec. 7, 2019. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the band plays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse. Tickets are $75 per person.

First Course

Baby mesclun greens, radicchio, Roquefort blue cheese, cranberry, golden raisin vinaigrette.

Second Course*

Filet Mignon (6 oz.), Bordeaux Porcini reduction, married shrimp, tarragon cream, herb roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus.

Third Course

Triple chocolate cheesecake.

The HOA and Wildhorse Grill are teaming up to bring you a special Holiday Party. You’ll enjoy a 3-course plated meal and the Reunion Band will provide great music to dance the night away! Tickets can be purchased at the Activities Director’s Desk Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

No tickets will be sold between Nov. 25-29.

Last day to purchase tickets will be Wednesday, Dec. 4.

*Vegetarian option available when purchasing your ticket.