Mary Beninato

Donna Phillips, President of the RRWGA, hosted a social at her home on February 27 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The main purpose of the social is to introduce new members to established members in the group. Donna offered drinks and delicious appetizers, with plenty of time for everyone to socialize before the start of our 2018 play season. Everyone had a great time and we are ready to kick-off.