Robson Rollers’ season kicks off

Larry Carlson

It’s that time again. The Robson Rollers are gearing up for the 2018-2019 season and they are looking for all bowlers to join up.

Bowling has proven to be very popular here at Robson Ranch. With six leagues you’ll have your choice of options with two morning leagues (9:30 a.m. start time) and four evening leagues (6:30 p.m. start time). Our leagues begin this September and end in April 2019. Whether you want to start your own team, join a team as a single/couple or just be a substitute bowler, we’ve got you covered.

Our leagues are fun and unsanctioned! So, you don’t have to be a great bowler, just come on out, have fun, get some exercise, meet new friends and have lots of laughs!

You can sign-up at the following times/dates or if you’re a returning bowler you can come up and pay your bowling fees before the season begins.

Day Date Time Place

Saturday 8/4 2:00-4:00 p.m. Clubhouse

Tuesday 8/7 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Clubhouse

Wednesday 8/22 Clubhouse

Friday 8/24 5:00–8:00 p.m. Wildhorse Grill Happy Hour!