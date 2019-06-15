Rock and Roll Martini Group celebrates Three Dog Night

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the May meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was Deb and Larry Nortunen. Deb and Larry choose Three Dog Night as the music and theme for the evening. Three Dog Night is an American rock band formed in 1967. The band registered 21 Billboard top 40 hits between 1969 and 1975. The Nortunen’s had two pages of background information on the band for everyone to read. Deb Nortunen, the creative genius of the group, handmade dog ears for each person attending. The Rockers (members) enjoyed Jeremiah’s sangria and a Spanish martini. Not only did Deb come up with ears for everyone, but she also had dog bone cookies and a variety of Spanish tapas. The rest of the Rockers filled in with more appetizers and desserts that were over the top. Larry led the group in some singing of famous Three Dog Night songs like Jeremiah was A Bull Frog. It was another great over the top Rock and Roll evening. Until next month, ROCK ON!