Rock N Roll Martini Group pool party

Dave Parker

The House Band (host) for the June meeting of the Rock and Roll Martini Group was Monica and Allen Bishop. The Bishops have an outdoor pool in their back yard so the Rockers (members) were prepared for some pool time with temperatures in the 90s. The House Band gets to pick the music/artist for the night, and it was an obvious Jimmy Buffett Margaritaville night. Jimmy Buffett was born in Mississippi in 1946. He attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he apparently took up the guitar to meet women. He moved to Nashville to pursue a career as a country singer. Having always been drawn to the sea, Buffett adopted his trademark beach persona. His most famous songs are Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise. All the Rockers became parrot heads for the evening. Flip-flops, parrot heads, beach towels and Caribbean shirts were everywhere. Appetizers were Caribbean themed including jerk chicken and shrimp bruschetta. Many of the desserts had a key lime theme including key lime pie, key lime cookies and key lime cool whip pie. The martinis for the evening were the margaritatini, peach martini and the beach martini. After a night of Rock and Roll, martinis and Caribbean food, the group adjourned until next month. Rock on!