Rockin’ Red Ranchers welcome new year and new members

Rockin’ Red Ranchers Joyce Frey, Gayle Coe, Joan Krause and Mary Ann Carroll enjoy the festivities. Former Queens Jan Utzman, Nanci Zipes and Glenda Brown gather to discuss club activities with current Queen Phyllis Ayers (second from right). New members Patti Wallace, Vicki Baker, Rosemary Simecek, Mary Ann Carroll, Joan Frey, Arlene Stotts, Sheilah Ross, Joyce Ambre and Peggy Backes pose for the camera. Queen Phyllis Ayers kicks off the meeting with a toast to a great New Year for the club. Rosemary Weinstein, Valerie Tarren and Bernadette Fideli welcome new members. Judy Loomis and Carole Solow approve the party setup. Valerie Tarren enjoys one of Carol Cieslik’s special mimosas.

Linda Terry

Almost 40 Rockin’ Red Ranchers welcomed the New Year in style with brunch. Or was it just wanting to stay warm in PJs on a cold morning? The club celebrated 2017 new members with their traditional January pajama party. The snowman party theme fit right in with snow flurries outside the window of hostess Phyllis Ayers’ home.

Queen Phyllis Ayers kicked off the meeting with a toast to a great New Year for the club.