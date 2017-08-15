Saddle Up to Dance Club’s “Deep in the Heart of Texas”

Vicki Baker

It’s time to put on your Wranglers, shine up your belt buckle and dust off your hat for the Dance Club’s boot scootin’ country and western dance party – Deep In The Heart Of Texas! Party favorite Flashback Entertainment will twang their way through a mix of classic country hits that will be sure to get your boots a-tappin’ and fingers snappin’.

Don’t fret because you don’t know all the words to Achy Breaky Heart, or miss a step or two when line dancing in sync with everyone else. There’ll be plenty of other familiar music from rock and roll to swing, Latin and ballroom. There ain’t no better way to spend your night than by dusting off your boots, tying a scarf around your neck, grabbing a beer and getting your stomp on. Feel free to cut a rug or just sit back and enjoy the music; either way we’ll have a down-home good time!

Date: Friday, September 29, 2017

Time: 6:30 p.m. bar opens; 7:00-10:00 p.m. dancing to live music from Flashback Entertainment

Place: Clubhouse Ballroom

Cost: Dance (includes 1 drink ticket) $10/member; $15/non-member. Cash bar: beer, wine, mixed drinks and soft drinks. Note: ticket sales are limited to one table (10 tickets) per person.

The annual club membership is $5 per person.

Want more information on the Dance Club? Check out our website at www.rrdanceclub.weebly.com.