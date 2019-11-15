Sigma Chi Brothers meet in October

Dave Parker

The Robson Ranch Sigma Chi Brothers held their October meeting at the Grill. The designated chapter table in the corner of the Grill was filled to capacity with brothers. Brother Mick Fox, the chapter chaplin, began the monthly meeting with a prayer. Two special brothers were able to attend the meeting. Kappa Xi Tarleton State graduates Brother August Grunewald Spring ‘09 and Brother Justin Lemish Fall ‘08 received a warm welcome from the group. The group remains on double secret probation at the Ranch! Any Sigma Chi Brothers living at the Ranch that would like to join the group, contact Brother John Humphries at CQJH@AOL.COM.