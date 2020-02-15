Singles Wine Tasting Club Enjoys Christmas Extravaganza

Carole Johnston

A Christmas extravaganza for the Singles Wine Tasting Club was hosted by Amy Griffin and Jack Witt. The celebration took place in the board room of the Grill on Dec. 18. The banquet table was a glitter of L.E.D. lit wine bottles, Christmas trees, and poinsettias, compliments of our hosts. Each member took home six bottles. A variety of cheeses were served with special wines suggested by Jeremy, a sommelier. Treana Cabernet Sauvignon 2017 from Pase Robles was excellent. Prime rib was the entree, followed by red velvet cake specially prepared by “At the Table”. A gift exchange consisted of selecting and confiscating X3 created happy havoc!

Vino Amanti is in its sixth

year, meeting the third Wednesday of each month. Our current membership is 15. Jim and Mary Olson are the new leaders for 2020.