Spotlight On Advertiser: Northlake Family EyeCare ready to serve Robson Ranch

After a dozen years serving Denton County patients in north Fort Worth, Dr. Anjonette Colvin is bringing quality eye care closer to Robson Ranch residents with a new Northlake location.

Northlake Family EyeCare is just opening in the new retail center at 1500 Commons Circle. With so much growth in the area plus much of her family living around Argyle, Dr. Colvin figured it to be the perfect place to expand.

“We have a lot of patients who are from that area who have to drive down to Heritage and a lot of patients from the west side of I-35 like Argyle, Northlake, Justin and Rome and Robson Ranch, who actually drive to see us so it was a matter of serving our existing patients and creating new ones,” she said.

Like her current Heritage Family EyeCare facility, Northlake Family EyeCare will include an in-house lab with 600-800 frames and will feature in-house edging. It will offer contact lenses and glasses and some vision therapy for patients age 5 and older. They also provide urgent care for medical needs such as pink-eye & glaucoma.

Dr. Colvin will spend Tuesdays and Thursdays at Northlake while Dr. Emily Smith will help patients on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. They will oversee 5-6 staff including a retail & lab manager all ready to provide quality service.

“Our ratings on social media speaks for itself,” Dr. Colvin said. “We’ve built a great reputation at Heritage based on our attention to detail, our attention to the patient’s needs. Most of our opticians are certified by the American Board of Opticianry. We bring a lot of education, a lot of experience that you’re not going to get at a retail setting.

Dr. Colvin has been practicing since earning her optometry degree from The Ohio State University in 2000. She worked for a private practice in Dallas for two years while building the clientele necessary to open at her first location on Heritage Trace Parkway. She moved to North Beach Street late in 2016.

“The magic of our practice and why we do well is basically our passion. I’ve been in optics my whole life,” Colvin said. “There is an art to creating a great practice. It’s all about personality and how willing the owner or doctor is to ensure their patients are happy and their expectations are exceeded. I feel we go above and beyond. We kind of strive for a home run with every patient.”

Visit www.northlake-eye.com or call 940-382-2020 for information or to set an appointment for your eye care with Northlake FamilyEyeCare.