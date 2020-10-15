Supporting Our Troops!

Karen Ellsworth

Virgene Forest is at it again! At nearly 90 years of age, she is making cards to send to troops stationed in the Middle East. She read an article about sending items through the Any Soldier Program. The group that started doing the cards sent over 7,000 last year! The cards are all handmade, and the soldiers are able to send them to their loved ones back at home. Virgene is an avid crafter, seamstress, artist, and card maker. She quickly decided that this was a perfect project! To date she has 200 cards ready to send off!

Way to go, Virgene! You certainly live up to the active adults that Robson Ranch welcomes!