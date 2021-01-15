The Coolest COVID Mask

LaDonna Womochel

To celebrate the holiday season at their December luncheon, Robson Ranch Women’s Club conducted a contest for the most interesting COVID mask; there were five winners, each won a prize. In addition to the mask contest, Santa’s elves gave each member attending the luncheon a lovely mask.

To brighten the spirits of the members, the Dallas Christmas Carolers sang traditional carols and encouraged the attendees to sing with them.

But in the true spirit of the season, the attendees were told about the successful efforts of the club in helping those in the Denton county who needed assistance throughout the year. Gayle Coe, the 2020 president outlined the many projects that the club completed this year, and thanked all of those members who supported these efforts.

The ending of the 2020 programs and the beginning of the 2021 programs was marked by the installation of the new executive board. Outgoing President Gayle Coe installed the 2021 executive board and gave each new officer a yellow rose. All in all, the Robson Ranch Women’s Club enjoyed the final meeting of 2020 and is now looking forward to an equally satisfying 2021.