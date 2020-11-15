‘Tis the Time to Give to Your Children and Support Teachers

Lavelle Carlson

After Schoolers organization has been able to raise thousands of dollars two times each year, through garage sales, to provide to the teachers at Borman Elementary and LaGrone Advanced Technology Complex in Denton. Due to COVID, After Schoolers has missed two garage sales.

How can we make up for the lost revenue and support our great teachers? After some discussion, the group hit upon the idea that would be a good fundraiser, and at the same time, serve the people in the community by providing book shopping in the clubhouse. Two of our members have written and illustrated children’s books. Both have agreed (with approval from Rhett Hubbard) to have a book signing and sale. Judy Riffel Karr and Lavelle Carlson will donate the books, with all proceeds going to After Schoolers.

What better stocking stuffers are there than books for children, nieces, nephews, and all little children?

The books that will be for sale are Muddy the Pig by Shanna Sharp Jones and illustrated by Judith Riffel Karr; Can A Toucan Hoot Too by Lavelle Carlson and illustrated by Judith Riffel Karr; and Farting Four-Toed Troll by Lavelle Carlson and illustrated by Donna Day Mathis.

Again, the benefits will be supporting teachers and providing your children/grandchildren, and other children with whom you would like to share the joy of books. Last but not least, this is an easy and relaxing way to Christmas shop. Just come up to the clubhouse on Nov. 13, from 9 to 11 a.m., and look for the book signing table.